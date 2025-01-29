Did you see this? Fireball breaks apart over Ottawa Co

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A fireball broke apart over Ottawa County Tuesday night. FOX 17 viewers sent in pictures and videos that clearly show the spectacle.

We're not saying it's a UFO, but it's not like Ottawa County is a stranger to odd celestial happenings— in fact, March of last year marked the 30-year anniversary of some serious UFO activity in the area!

READ MORE: Strange lights over Lake Michigan: UFO sightings remembered, 30 years later

For those of us with our feet on the ground and our minds rooted in science, we should note that the Qandratid meteor shower wrapped up on January 16 and is known for fireballs— and for going under the radar since it happens during one of the cloudiest months of the year and comes at us from an angle that makes it almost impossible to see south of the equator.

It could also have been debris from any number of satellites scattered around Earth's orbit.

What do you think? Did you get any good shots of it?