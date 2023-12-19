Deputy injured after being hit by vehicle at US31 and Port Sheldon Road

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle at US31 and Port Sheldon Road in Olive Township on Monday at about 9:27 p.m.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the deputy had northbound US31 shut down to all traffic at Bingham Street. At the time, traffic was being diverted east on Bingham.

A vehicle being driven by a 42-year-old Grand Haven man was traveling north on US31. The vehicle approached the deputy, and was unable to stop due to icy road conditions. The deputy was then struck by the vehicle.

The deputy was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

After the crash, US31 was shut down for both northbound and southbound as part of an investigation.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

