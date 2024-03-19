Deputies seek missing endangered woman last seen near Walker gas station

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 29-year-old Lindsey Estep was last seen Monday traveling north on foot from a Citgo Gas Station on Fruit Ridge Avenue in Walker at about 4 p.m.

We’re told Lindsey does not have a phone that works. She is considered endangered at this time.

Deputies describe Lindsey as 5’7” tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue jacket when she went missing.

Those with knowledge of Lindsey’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or connect with Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

