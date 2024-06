COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for Zyleha Noel, a 15-year-old who left the Coopersville area on May 1.

Detectives say they are trying to check her well-being and hope to return her to her family.

She's described as 5'-2" tall, approximately 180lbs with brown hair and eyes.

If you've seen her or know where she is, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT