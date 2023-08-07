Deputies release identity of woman found dead in Port Sheldon Township pond

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Port Sheldon Township Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 58-year-old Brenda Boals was found dead in the pond behind West Olive Estates before 4 p.m.

We’re told deputies removed the victim from the water as soon as they arrived but she was already dead.

OCSO says the victim lived in the area. Her cause of death is pending autopsy results but authorities do not suspect foul play.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

