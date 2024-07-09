Deputies: Park Township man had 'hundreds of thousands' of child porn images, videos

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Park Township man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says their detectives were notified in October that Homeland Security (HSI) was investigating 64-year-old David Frederick Schackow.

We’re told HSI found hundreds of thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children at Schackow’s home.

Charges were authorized against Schackow July 3, according to OCSO. He was arrested Monday and arraigned Tuesday on two counts of child porn possession and two counts of child porn distribution.

Deputies say Schackow was placed on a $50,000 cash/surety bond. He is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

OCSO extends its gratitude to HSI for their work and cooperation with the department.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

