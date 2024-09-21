Deputies: Man charged for allegedly snapping photos up woman's skirt, possibly others

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Holland man accused of taking images up a woman’s skirt has been charged.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a report was filed a month ago when on Aug. 19, a 27-year-old woman voiced her suspicions of a man as she was shopping at a Holland Township store on Felch Street.

We’re told he walked up close to her with his phone in his hand and had just bent down.

Deputies say 39-year-old Mark Dykema was charged Thursday. He is suspected of taking similar pictures of women throughout the region.

Investigators are looking into the other potential incidents.

Dykema is out on bond in the meanwhile.

