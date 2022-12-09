Deputies investigate threat aimed at Patmos Library

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after the Patmos Library was targeted in a perceived threat on social media.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a complaint was filed Thursday.

Shane Trejo, the executive director of the Grand New Party PAC made the controversial post on his Facebook page. FOX 17 reached out to to him, and he responded with the following statement:

“The state should shut down this library and any library that has pornography books available for kids. It should not be allowed to exist on private funding or crowdsourced funding of any kind.



“As shown by the recent Project Veritas reporting where a pro-LGBT school dean attending a diversity and equity conference bragged about grooming children by giving them butt plugs and lube for ‘queer sex’ training, there is a coordinated and systemic effort nationwide to target children with lascivious and obscene sexual propaganda.



“This must be shut down through the force of law immediately.”

FOX 17 reached out to library officials for comment but have yet to hear back.

The library made headlines this year when voters denied funding to the Jamestown Township library in this year's primary and midterm elections. Conservatives launched a campaign against the library over LGBTQ+ titles in its collection.

