Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving 11-year-old in Port Sheldon Twp.

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are following up on a suspicious incident that allegedly occurred in Port Sheldon Township Thursday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a man approached an 11-year-old boy near Blair Street and Rainbow’s End Lane at around 6:30 p.m.

We’re told the man walked out of the car and spoke to him but did not touch or threaten him.

A neighbor walked up to the man and the boy, at which the man returned to his car and drove east on Blair Street, deputies explain.

Authorities describe the man in question as white and in his 30s with sunglasses on. The sheriff’s office says his car is a black SUV, maybe a Toyota.

OCSO tells us they are communicating with nearby schools on the incident.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.

