HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are investigating a breaking and entering that happened overnight at the Bargain World Sporting Goods in Hudsonville City.

They were alerted to the incident about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The individuals involved used a brick to break the front window, where they then got in and took a “small amount” of merchandise from the store, according to a news release.

Anyone with information may contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.