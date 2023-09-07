Deputies investigate break-in at Georgetown Township party store

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a group of people broke into a party store in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a business intrusion alarm at G&K Party Store on Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the front glass door smashed out.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance video from G&K Party Store showed a group of people smash the glass door, enter the store and leave with merchandise.

At this time, deputies say no suspects have been located or identified.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

