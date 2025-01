HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland business closed early Thursday after being hit by a car.

The incident happened before 6:30 p.m. at Holland Party Store on Lakewood Boulevard, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 48-year-old Holland woman in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu hit the building while trying to park.

No injuries were reported but the store was damaged.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

