Deputies: Contractor charged with fraud after failing to complete jobs, taking $100K

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids contractor has been charged for allegedly failing to complete jobs in Ottawa County he was paid to do.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a resident filed a report in July 2023 claiming they commissioned Blackstone Partners LLC for a construction project that never came to fruition.

We’re told a handful of subcontractors had also delivered services for the company but were never paid the full amounts.

The owner of Blackstone Partners, 30-year-old Wesley Pawloski, was charged in August 2024 with three counts of contractor fraud, deputies say.

One month later, investigators say they discovered Pawloski was still taking payments for projects through a business with a different name: Designed Construction LLC. Those projects were also never completed, OCSO says.

Deputies say customers were scammed out of more than $100,000, prompting another charge of contractor fraud issued by the county prosecutor.

Pawloski was arrested Oct. 29 and arraigned on Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 for the new charge, according to the sheriff’s office. He posted his $50,000 bond and was released from custody.

Investigators have reached out to law enforcement agencies throughout West Michigan after other victims were identified.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with OCSO. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

