Deputies arrest Sparta man after Ottawa County chase

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several law enforcement agencies were able to track down and arrest a man in Ottawa County after a chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the chase started with a traffic violation.

They tried to pull over a 37-year-old man from Sparta near Main Street and Baldwin Street just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the man took off in an SUV going east on I-196.

The sheriff’s office says the man tried to get off the highway, but his car stalled on the off ramp to Chicago Drive.

Deputies say the man got out and tried to run away, but they were able to arrest him shortly after.

The sheriff’s office says it was a combined effort between deputies, Michigan State Police, the Grandville Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department.

They say the man had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

There is no threat to the public.

