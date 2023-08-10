Deputies arrest 2 minors after stolen car chase, crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two minors were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it started a little after noon on Thursday when the Holland City Police Department tried to pull over the stolen vehicle near 17th Street and Van Raalte Avenue.

After a short chase, the suspects were able to get away.

Ottawa County deputies found the car in question just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and James Street in Holland Township, but the suspects drove off again.

The sheriff’s office says, during the chase, the stolen car drove off the road and crashed into a power pole on 112th Avenue.

Both people in the car got out and ran away— deputies later found and arrested them in a nearby neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office says both the driver and passenger are minors and they were taken to the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thankfully, deputies say no one was hurt during either chase or the crash.

