Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple

HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

We’re told the suspects did not go inside the temple.

The suspects made off with money and religious items surpassing $50,000 in value, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say a total of five people were involved: one man, two women and two others who reportedly waited outside with the car.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with deputies or call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

