Deputies: 21 dogs seized from 'extremely poor' conditions in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly two dozen dogs were seized following an animal neglect complaint in Allendale Township earlier this week.

Deputies found multiple dogs at a home in the 11000 block of Boyne Boulevard Monday but the homeowner was nowhere to be seen, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Authorities say they returned the following day with a search warrant and picked up 21 Pomskies. The breed is a cross between a Siberian husky and a Pomeranian.

We’re told the dogs were relatively healthy but had been living in “extremely poor” living conditions. They were all taken to Harbor Humane Society.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate this case.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube