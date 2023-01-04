Department of Attorney General will review actions of Ottawa County board

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel's department has confirmed to FOX 17 that the department will be reviewing the recent actions of the Ottawa County Commission.

When completed, the results of the review will be made public.

The announcement comes one day after the Ottawa County Commission made several consequential and controversial changes, only minutes after eight new board members were sworn in, including the firing of the county administrator and hiring of John Gibbs as replacement.

The Open Meetings Act will play a role in the department's review, according to the spokesperson.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The Department of Attorney General is conducting an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission’s January 3rd Board Meeting and will make our findings public upon completion.



AG Dana Nessel is committed to defending the Open Meetings Act and recognizes the importance of ensuring that the people’s business allows residents to participate in their government and that local and county governments operate in accordance with the established law.



The Department of Attorney General

