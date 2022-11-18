Dedication held for 1929 train car with new accessibility modifications

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!

The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.

After $300,000 in generous donations and thousands of hours of modifications, the railway says the train is now equipped to address the needs of most riders with disabilities.

"A big word that we like to use these days is inclusion," says Lori's Voice Co-Founder Dave Hastings. And that's easy to say until we actually do something and make a difference

A dedication ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the project’s completion.

In addition to the multitude of individual donors who helped fund the project, the railway credits the Meijer Foundation, the Steve Brandsta Family Foundation, the Ed Hanenburg Foundation and the Steelcase Foundation for their notable contributions.

"This has been about an 11-year labor to get this car turned in from what was originally a Pullman car into this handicap car," says Railroad President Jeff Dupelka. "It's a great day because we have so many handicap individuals that would love to ride the train."

Those with disabilities will be able to ride the train car on Saturday, Nov. 26, just in time for this year's Santa Train.

