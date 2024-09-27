Watch Now
Cyclist hurt after driver blinded by glare in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver of a Chevy Malibu told police he was distracted by glare from the sun when he crossed the fog line on Fillmore St, just east of Allen Dr, hitting a 20-year-old cyclist from Brownstown Township.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies, the cyclist was driving west on the eastbound shoulder when she collided with the Fruitport man's car.

She was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

