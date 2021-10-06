Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Cultureworks, Outdoor Discovery Center partner for Indigenous Clay Workshop

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 09:07:15-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland-based organization Cultureworks is partnering with the Outdoor Discovery Center for its upcoming indigenous clay workshop.

Participants will learn about local indigenous culture and how to make beautiful clay pottery from scratch.

Program Developer Erin Drews says the workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 at the Outdoor Discovery Center's Cultural History Center.

The cost is $200, but that includes all tools and materials.

To learn more, visit www.thecultureworks.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month