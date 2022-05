ZEELAND, Mich. — The Zeeland City Fire Department says about a dozen fires broke out Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Ross Tibbets tells FOX 17 that the fires likely stemmed from a train in the area.

He says the fires ranged from big to small, but crews put all of them out by 9:15 p.m.

The department says it will continue to monitor the area for hot spots as investigators try to figure out the exact cause of the fires.

