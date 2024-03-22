Watch Now
Crews fight fire at Family Fare in Holland

Holland Fire Department 09162023
Holland Fire Department
Holland Fire Department 09162023
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 22, 2024
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Fire Department put out a fire at the Family Fare on Washington Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

They say callers reported a fire inside the meat cooler. Crews say they found a fire that was spreading quickly, but they were able to contain it and put it out in a short amount of time.

No one inside was hurt, but a firefighter did have a minor injury to their face. Damage was contained to the cooler and areas adjacent to it. Smoke was found throughout the store. The fire marshal has started an investigation into the cause, but preliminary finding show an electrical issue in the cooler is to blame.

