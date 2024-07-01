Crash takes out traffic signal, hits building in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews for the Board of Public Works (BPW) in Holland Township joined the response to a police chase Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police tried to stop a gray Mercedes for reckless driving, only to end up chasing it through town.

Eventually, the car crashed into a building, leaving the juveniles inside with minor injuries and taking out the traffic signal at Butternut Dr. and Riley St.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies called for crews from Holland Township Fire to help check the building for structural integrity and treat the minors at the scene.

No names are being released as the suspects are under 18.