GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch says 44th Street at Kenowa Avenue at the county line of Ottawa and Kent counties is shut down due to a crash.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 the two-car crash happened Tuesday.

They say one car hit a light pole.

Dispatch confirmed there are minor injuries after the crash but say it’s not clear how many people are involved.

First responders are on scene, but it’s not clear when the road will reopen.

** This is a developing story. **

