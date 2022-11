ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of I-196 is closed to traffic following a crash in Zeeland Township.

The closure affects mile marker 52, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

We’re told traffic is being redirected through the city of Zeeland.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube