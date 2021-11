OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One woman has been hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash involving three cars.

Ottawa County Sheriffs report that a Honda CRV was traveling north on US-131 before going through the median into southbound traffic.

The woman driving the Honda CRV was struck on the head by a southbound tractor-trailer. A third motorhome got caught up in the wreck.

The driver of the CRV was pinned down and had to be extricated and flown to Spectrum Hospital for serious injuries.