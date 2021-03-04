Crash injures 2 in Tallmadge Twp.

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured during a Thursday morning crash in Ottawa County.

It happened about 11:10 a.m. at Johnson and Ironwood in Tallmadge Township, according to a news release.

Police say a 2017 Ford truck was driving east on Ironwood when he collided with a 2007 Saturn going south on Johnson.

The Saturn had stopped for the stop sign, then pulled into the path of the truck.

The driver of the Saturn, a 22-year-old woman, was injured and transported to the hospital.

Her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the Saturn was cited for failure to yield right of way.