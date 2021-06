(WXMI) — Part of eastbound I-196 in Ottawa County is closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed at Adams St. (Exit 52).

EB I-196 at Adams St (Exit #52)

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Ottawa County Joshua Holwerda

6/18/21

11:37

https://t.co/SCnYLFxTSi — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) June 18, 2021

Details of the crash are unknown, and it’s not clear when the freeway will reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated as new details come in.