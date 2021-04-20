COVID-19 walk-in clinics open in Holland on Tuesday and Wednesday

HOLLAND, Mich — If you live in Ottawa County, there are walk-in vaccination appointments available for you both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s clinic is at the GVSU Holland campus on Waverly Road from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be giving out the first does of the Pfizer vaccine, but supply is limited on a first come first serve basis.

.Anyone ages 16 and older, with parental consent, can get vaccinated.

A second walk in vaccination clinic is planned for Wednesday at the Holland Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.