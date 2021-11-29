Court docs show how police say former Grand Haven Schools assistant superintendent embezzled nearly $1 million from district

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show how police allege a former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent embezzled nearly $1 million from the district.

Police say Brian Wheeler took the money by faking invoices from a company that doesn’t exist. The invoices were for about $7,000 each. Court documents state police say Wheeler would pick up the checks and deposit the money into his own account before moving it around using a money transfer app.

Police believe Wheeler stole more than $900,000 since 2014.

According to the documents, a detective said Wheeler’s wife told him that her husband did confess to her that he was stealing money from the district.

Authorities started an investigation in early November after a person(s) reported noticing transactional irregularities in accounts managed by Wheeler over a period of time.

According to GHAPS, Wheeler was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 5. On Nov. 22, after he "failed to appear at multiple investigatory interviews to explain," the district fired him.

He was arrested last week in Muskegon.

