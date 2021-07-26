Coopersville officials issue water restriction notice for July 27-29

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville residents are asked to restrict their water usage this week while Ottawa County Road Commission works to repair two leaks on the water transmission main that feeds the city under 60th Ave.

City officials say the leaks occurred earlier in the summer and were fixed with temporary solutions. Crews will now be making permanent repairs.

The first repair is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, July 27, and the second will happen on Wednesday, July 28. In case of bad weather, July 29 is reserved for repair work as well.

While repair work is taking place, city officials are requesting residents and businesses eliminate any excess water usage on July 27-29. This includes watering lawns, washing vehicles/equipment, filling pools, running faucets for an extended period of time, and any other activity that requires an excess of running water.

City officials say water will be shut off to the entire city during the repair work, and the city will rely on two water towers for supply and pressure.

The city expects water will be shut off at 9 a.m. each day and repair work will take at least six hours each day.

If too much water is used and the system pressure drops, city officials say they will issue a boil water notice to all impacted customers.

A boil water notice could take up to three days to be lifted.

