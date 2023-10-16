Coopersville man charged with arson after suspicious fire in Polkton Township

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Coopersville man has been charged with second degree arson after a suspicious fire in Polkton Township on Sunday. He is 59-year-old Bryan Lee Moore.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday’s fire at a residence was investigated by detectives and by a fire investigator from the Michigan State Police. Although the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, the fire is believed to have been intentionally set.

The home suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, and is believed to be a total loss. Nobody was inside the residence, and no one was injured in the fire.

Moore, a resident of the home, was identified as a suspect. He initially left the scene shortly before the fire began. He was later located by deputies and taken into custody after leaving the area on foot.

Three other adults and a child live in the home. The Red Cross was contacted and assisted the remaining family members with living accommodations.

On Monday, Moore was arraigned in the 58th District Court via video by the Honorable Craig Bunce. Bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. Moore is currently at the Ottawa County Jail.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or online.

