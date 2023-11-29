Coopersville church to plant artificial tree farm

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — For a short time during the holiday season, the sanctuary inside Coopersville United Methodist Church turns into a winter wonderland, replacing pews with string lights and ornaments, offering to families of children with special needs an adaptive, artificial Christmas tree farm.

"We want people to know that there is a place for them, that there are people who care about them," said Pastor Cori Conran.

FOX 17

In 2020, a Coopersville-based family started an artificial tree drive in their driveway, donating the seasonal spruces to families of children with disabilities.

"They saw the need," Conran said, referencing the family's son, whose asthma made it difficult for them to own a real, pollen-filled tree.

READ MORE: Coopersville family, church to host artificial Christmas tree farm

The next year, the pastor reached out to the family via Facebook, volunteering to "make this event even bigger."

"Six minutes after he posted," Conran said. "We're going to do this."

FOX 17

From 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. this Saturday, families of children with special needs may reserve a 15-minute time block to pick out and take home a (free!) tree, lights, and ornaments. The holly, jolly festivities will also include treats, a hot cocoa bar and photo booth. If a child has certain sensitivities, including light and noise, the church will accommodate to each family.

Following the scheduled appointments, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., any family in need may also shop at the free, artificial farm.

"No questions asked," Conran said. "We just want to show people the love of Jesus."

FOX 17

The Coopersville United Methodist Church will continue to accept tree, light, and ornament donations throughout the week. In Allendale, a similar event will take place at Valley Church on the same day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube