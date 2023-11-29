Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Coopersville church to plant artificial tree farm

Coopersville United Methodist Church
FOX 17
Coopersville United Methodist Church
Coopersville United Methodist Church
Coopersville United Methodist Church
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 17:53:28-05

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — For a short time during the holiday season, the sanctuary inside Coopersville United Methodist Church turns into a winter wonderland, replacing pews with string lights and ornaments, offering to families of children with special needs an adaptive, artificial Christmas tree farm.

"We want people to know that there is a place for them, that there are people who care about them," said Pastor Cori Conran.

Coopersville United Methodist Church

In 2020, a Coopersville-based family started an artificial tree drive in their driveway, donating the seasonal spruces to families of children with disabilities.

"They saw the need," Conran said, referencing the family's son, whose asthma made it difficult for them to own a real, pollen-filled tree.

READ MORE: Coopersville family, church to host artificial Christmas tree farm

The next year, the pastor reached out to the family via Facebook, volunteering to "make this event even bigger."

"Six minutes after he posted," Conran said. "We're going to do this."

Coopersville United Methodist Church

From 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. this Saturday, families of children with special needs may reserve a 15-minute time block to pick out and take home a (free!) tree, lights, and ornaments. The holly, jolly festivities will also include treats, a hot cocoa bar and photo booth. If a child has certain sensitivities, including light and noise, the church will accommodate to each family.

Following the scheduled appointments, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., any family in need may also shop at the free, artificial farm.

"No questions asked," Conran said. "We just want to show people the love of Jesus."

Coopersville United Methodist Church

The Coopersville United Methodist Church will continue to accept tree, light, and ornament donations throughout the week. In Allendale, a similar event will take place at Valley Church on the same day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book