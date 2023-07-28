Watch Now
Commissioner Ebel granted appeal of recall petition language

Ottawa County, MI
Lucy Ebel, District 2 Commissioner in Ottawa County.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 28, 2023
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel has filed to appeal the language drafted in a petition to recall her.

The appeal was filed Thursday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Elections Commission.

The petition she is trying to appeal was originally filed by Park Township resident Larry Jackson, saying Ebel voted Feb. 28 to reverse Adeline Hambley’s appointment as health officer late last year.

The Election Commission approved the petition’s language July 17.

Should the petition acquire enough signatures, a recall election will be included on the general election ballot this November.

