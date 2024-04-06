City of Zeeland celebrates ‘Frank’s Appreciate Day,’ honors 100-year-old restaurant

ZEELAND, Mich. — The city of Zeeland declared Friday, April 5 “Frank’s Appreciation Day” in honor of Frank’s Restaurant, which turns 100 years old this year.

FOX 17 got the chance to catch up with Shane Hammer, the great-grandson of Frank – who started the business generations ago.

Hammer says Friday would have been Frank’s birthday.

He adds that it’s amazing to see how a business that has been through so much, like the Great Depression, Great Recession and more, can keep thriving.

Hammer credits Frank’s Restaurant’s customers and the Zeeland community as a whole for being so loyal throughout the last century.

“Appreciation for the community, and thanks for everybody supporting it. We have a ton of great regulars that have been coming in from childhood, and now they have grandkids that they bring in. So, it’s the continuity of just it being a place that people come when they come on vacation. It’s a great landing place for a lot of people that brings back a lot of memories,” Hammer added.

Frank’s Restaurant is no longer in Hammer’s family, but the woman whom he sold it to is someone he formed a partnership with during the pandemic.

Hammer says she’s doing a great job, and he’s excited to see how she will continue to grow the business.

