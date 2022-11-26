Christmas tree shopping begins in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — This Black Friday, dozens of families in Ottawa County set out on their search for the perfect tree.

For hundreds of West Michigan families, on the day after Thanksgiving comes another tradition: picking out and cutting down Christmas trees.

“Last week, with all the snow, had a lot of people at home, and now they are all coming out the same weekend as a lot of other families," says Derrick Vormittag, son of the owner of Vormittag Tree Farm.

The farm, located near Standale, has been supplying Christmas trees and cheer since 1953.

"I have families that have been coming out here for 30–40 years," says Derrick.

"I grew up doing this occasionally,” says customer Ben Scott-Brandt. “But my mother was allergic to trees. And so as I became an adult, I was like, ‘You know, I want to do this with my family.’"

Everyone was out looking for that perfect tree, and with their own particular tactic of choosing.

“Bear’s specialty is finding the right tree,” says Katherine Merriott, referring to her dog. “He will mark a couple and he usually comes up with the best tree."

They’re making holiday memories that will last for generations.

"It's a fun tradition to see all that growth," says Derrick.

