Chinook Pier developer offers a peek at the future of Grand Haven lakefront

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The lakefront in Grand Haven is getting a face-lift, but before we go getting too excited to see and hear excavators, jackhammers, and other heavy equipment; check out what the future will bring!

City of Grand Haven - Copper Rock Construction

Construction and development company, Copper Rock, was chosen by the Grand Haven City Council to build active green spaces, small shops, and a multi-use market in the space.

Chinook Pier Rebuild - City of Grand Haven - Copper Rock Construction

You'll remember the shops were closed temporarily in 2020 when mold was found in the shops. The city has been trying to reimagine the space ever since.

They're hoping to start in June of 2025 and estimate the work will take until December 2026— a lovely Christmas present for the city, should the pre-construction survey match up to their expectations.

Chinook Pier Rebuild - City of Grand Haven - Copper Rock Construction

The project should cost $14-$18 million.