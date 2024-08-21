Child expected to be OK after parking lot crash

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A 6-year-old is expected to recover after colliding with a pickup in a hotel parking lot.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 it happened in Coopersville at the Rodeway Inn. The boy and his brother were practicing using a hoverboard when he rolled out from between parked vehicles and under a Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the pickup was moving at what police called “appropriate speed”, but did hit the boy.

He was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.