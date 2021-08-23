Chase Bank ATM broken into in Ottawa County

JENISON, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies continue to investigate after a Chase Bank ATM in Ottawa County was burglarized Monday morning.

Chase Bank security watched remotely while multiple people attempted to break into the ATM about 5:20 a.m. at 615 Baldwin St., according to a news release.

They used a truck with a tow strap and chains to remove the face of the ATM to get access to the money.

The thieves left on foot and deputies attempted a K9 track.

Deputies say the truck used to rip open the ATM had been stolen from Kent County earlier in the morning.

It’s unclear how much cash was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.