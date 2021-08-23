Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Chase Bank ATM broken into in Ottawa County

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:52:59-04

JENISON, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies continue to investigate after a Chase Bank ATM in Ottawa County was burglarized Monday morning.

Chase Bank security watched remotely while multiple people attempted to break into the ATM about 5:20 a.m. at 615 Baldwin St., according to a news release.

They used a truck with a tow strap and chains to remove the face of the ATM to get access to the money.

The thieves left on foot and deputies attempted a K9 track.

Deputies say the truck used to rip open the ATM had been stolen from Kent County earlier in the morning.

It’s unclear how much cash was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time