Charges made for Grand Haven lighthouse vandalism

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After investigating two separate incidents of vandalism at the Grand Haven Lighthouse, an iconic landmark on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety has charged three teenagers and arrested another.

On May 10, four males were spotted scratching graffiti onto the side of the lighthouse. Security camera footage was released by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, and within a few hours, the suspects were identified as four 18-year-old males from Grand Rapids and Jenison.

While all four males were interviewed, officials say, three were charged with malicious destruction of property.

On May 12, another male was caught on camera, also etching graffiti into the lighthouse. After officers made contact, the suspect admitted that he saw the camera sign before he proceeded to vandalize the lighthouse.

The suspect was a 19-year-man from Newaygo. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and is awaiting arraignment, according to officials.

