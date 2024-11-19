Chain-reaction crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls Allendale rush hour

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four cars damaged, 3 people hurt; that's the report from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after a crash in Allendale Township Monday evening.

It started around 4:30 p.m. with a 21-year-old Okemos woman turning west onto Lake Michigan Drive from 60th Ave.

The driver of a 2021 Chevy Silverado moved to avoid her 2017 Ford Edge, but couldn't, Deputies told FOX 17.

The collision sent the 48-year-old Coopersville man's truck careening through the median— then into oncoming traffic— where it pushed a 2015 Toyota Tundra into a 2023 Ford Maverick, driven by a 39-year-old woman from Allendale.

First responders took the 2 people in the Tundra — a 65-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman from Zeeland— and the Silverado driver to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Maverick wasn't hurt and there was no indication in the report of the original driver needing medical attention.

Police had Lake Michigan Drive down to one lane while they sorted out the cause and EMS cared for those involved.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube