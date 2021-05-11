Cement truck strikes passenger vehicle in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving a cement truck on Adams Street and 56th Street in Zeeland Township this morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 61-year-old male cement truck driver traveled south on 56th Avenue before stopping at the stop sign on Adams Street. The sheriff’s office says he then pulled into the intersection when he struck a 45-year-old male in a 2014 Honda Accord.

Authorities tell us the driver of the Honda had the right of way and that the cement truck driver was cited in the incident.

We’re told the Honda driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

