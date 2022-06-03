Watch
Celebrating National Trails Day June 4 in Ottawa County

We learn more about how you can help clean up some local trails in Ottawa County for Trails Day on June 4.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 03, 2022
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Saturday, June 4 is National Trails Day and Ottawa County Parks and Recreation has something special planned for the occasion.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they're hosting various cleanups in the following locations:

  • Musketawa Trail- Conklin AND Marne trail head – litter removal and trail trimming
  • Riley Trails (Holland) – litter removal and trail trimming 
  • Paw Paw East (Holland) – litter and invasive species removal
  • Bend Area (Georgetown Township) – litter removal and trail trimming
  • Ottawa Sands (Ferrysburg) – litter and invasive species removal

Jessica VanGinhoven joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about why these cleanup events are so important.
Visit Ottawa County's website for more information.

