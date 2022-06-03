Celebrating National Trails Day June 4 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Saturday, June 4 is National Trails Day and Ottawa County Parks and Recreation has something special planned for the occasion.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they're hosting various cleanups in the following locations:



Musketawa Trail- Conklin AND Marne trail head – litter removal and trail trimming

Riley Trails (Holland) – litter removal and trail trimming

Paw Paw East (Holland) – litter and invasive species removal

Bend Area (Georgetown Township) – litter removal and trail trimming

Ottawa Sands (Ferrysburg) – litter and invasive species removal



Jessica VanGinhoven joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about why these cleanup events are so important.

Visit Ottawa County's website for more information.