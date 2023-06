ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cedar Springs man is seriously hurt following a crash in Zeeland Township Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says deputies found a car stopped in a wooded area 200 yards from I-196 near 96th Avenue.

We’re told the 23-year-old driver was pinned inside the car and had to be removed.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube