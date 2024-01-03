'Carter Kits' helping first responders distract, comfort during emergencies

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — First responders are called to all types of emergency situations that can be traumatizing for everyone involved, especially children.

Now, crews with Coopersville/Polkton Fire Rescue will have a new tool available to provide a much-needed distraction and sense of comfort for kids stuck in those chaotic moments.

“We try to find different tools in the toolbox, as we like to call it,” Lt. Jason Karell with Coopersville/Polkton Fire Rescue explained. “We have sunglasses. We have a weighted blanket. We have fidget toys.”

The bags aren’t just for fun and games— they’re called Carter Kits— the contents inside help firefighters respond to situations involving children, especially those with autism.

One in 36 children in the U.S. have autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sensory bags allow first responders to connect with them and keep them calm during emergencies.

Carter Kits can also be used with kids who don’t have autism but are at the scene of a scary situation.

“If we went to a call that we know that individual has autism, we will utilize these kits. And, depending on if they’re hypo-or-hyper-sensitive, we can utilize these different tools within this kit to assist with that,” Lt. Karell said. “We also utilize that same kit for more traumatic events, right? So, like, if there’s an accident or something, that makes those kids feel comfortable.”

Each medical apparatus at the fire department is equipped with Carter Kits.

And now, thanks to a partnership between Coopersville/Polkton Fire Rescue, Community Mental Health of Ottawa County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 33 first responders from 17 agencies in the area will have them, too, after completing an autism-ready training course, sponsored by System of Care grant funding and the Crisis Intervention team.

“We want to keep on pushing that forward. I think it’s very crucial that every department in Ottawa County obtains one or a few of these kits for their agency so they can provide the care,” Lt. Karell said.

Click here for more information about Carter Kits.

If you’re interested in receiving one, email cmhcustomerservice@miottawa.org.

