Car rams into building near Nunica, seriously damaging building

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, which caused her to careen off the road and into a building.

Just before 8:00 pm, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the intersection in a town just south of Nunica, responding to reports of a car crash.

Deputies say they went to the area of Cleveland Street and Main Street in Crockery Township, where they found a car crashed into the side of a building.

After investigation, deputies discovered the driver, an 18-year-old female, had experienced a medical emergency while traveling east on Cleveland Street.

She had left the roadway, deputies say, and slammed into a building at 11195 Cleveland Street.

Both the building and her car were significantly damaged, said deputies.

The teenager was taken privately to the hospital, but deputies say she sustained only minor injuries from the crash.

The Crockery Township Fire Department aided deputies at the scene.

Deputies continue to investigate.

