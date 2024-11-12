Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Brann’s Steakhouse honors veterans and law enforcement on Veterans Day

Brann’s Steakhouse celebrates veterans on Veterans Day
FOX 17
Brann’s Steakhouse celebrates veterans on Veterans Day
Posted

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — This Monday is Veterans Day, and events were held all over West Michigan to honor those who defended our country.

That include Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille in Grandville.

"Veterans Day, we serve a free steak and bake for all the veterans,” says owner Johnny Brann. “There's some gold star moms here. Everybody here has lost a hero, you know, basically, but so we work with them. We like to get them known better, and we just assure them that their son or daughter is never, never, ever gonna be forgotten."

Johnny opened his restaurants’ dining rooms to veterans and their families Monday evening. He says the gesture comes from his passion and love for the freedom made possible by people who serve.

Local law enforcement agencies were also invited.

"I look at it this way: our law enforcement protects our freedom within our country, and our military projects protects our freedom throughout the world,” Johnny explains. “I don't know what more admirable job there could be than that."

Johnny hopes more people will show their love and appreciation for veterans and law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17