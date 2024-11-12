Brann’s Steakhouse honors veterans and law enforcement on Veterans Day

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — This Monday is Veterans Day, and events were held all over West Michigan to honor those who defended our country.

That include Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille in Grandville.

"Veterans Day, we serve a free steak and bake for all the veterans,” says owner Johnny Brann. “There's some gold star moms here. Everybody here has lost a hero, you know, basically, but so we work with them. We like to get them known better, and we just assure them that their son or daughter is never, never, ever gonna be forgotten."

Johnny opened his restaurants’ dining rooms to veterans and their families Monday evening. He says the gesture comes from his passion and love for the freedom made possible by people who serve.

Local law enforcement agencies were also invited.

"I look at it this way: our law enforcement protects our freedom within our country, and our military projects protects our freedom throughout the world,” Johnny explains. “I don't know what more admirable job there could be than that."

Johnny hopes more people will show their love and appreciation for veterans and law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube