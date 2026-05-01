Boil Water Advisory reported for portion of Olive and Blendon Twp. in Ottawa county

BLENDON TWP., Mich. — A water main break has forced a boil water advisory for a portion of Olive and Blendon Twp. in Ottawa County.

Public Utilities says this is connected to a water main break on 96th between Henry Ct. and Blair St. in the Borculo area. It happened Thursday afternoon, and was repaired by 3 a.m. Friday.

As part of the repair process, watermain valves were closed in the area of Blair St. to New Holland St., which meant neighbors there did not have water pressure.

They say when a water system loses pressure, a precautionary boil water advisory is put in place while bacteriological samples are collecting.

This impacts customers along 96th Ave. from New Holland St. to south of Blair St. This includes those on Doug Fir Dr., Blue Spruce Ct., Prairie Ridge Ct.

MAP PROVIDED BY PUBLIC UTILITIES:

Department of Public Utilities, Ottawa County

If you live in this area, you are advised to not drink water without boiling it first. That includes making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

Public Utilities says they expect to have bacteriological sample results by Sunday at 9 a.m.

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