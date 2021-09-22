Boil water advisory issued in Hudsonville following water system repairs

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued in the city of Hudsonville.

The city says emergency repairs have been completed on the Highland Drive water system west of 32nd Avenue, adding depressurization was a necessary part of the process.

We’re told the advisory affects all addresses on Highland Drive between Buttermilk Court and 32nd Avenue, all addresses on Buttermilk Court, and all addresses on South Buttermilk Court.

The city says it is normal to see cloudy water (air bubbles) or water with slight discoloration near the repair site, assuring residents that such appearances are not causes for concern and should clear up in a matter of days.

The advisory is expected to lift by Friday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube